BidaskClub Upgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Strong-Buy

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

LMAT stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $871.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,967,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,093,797.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $744,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,491.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

