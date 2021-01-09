BidaskClub Upgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Strong-Buy

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LCII. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

LCI Industries stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,847 shares of company stock worth $2,110,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

