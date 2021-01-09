BidaskClub Upgrades Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to “Buy”

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

FULT stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

