BidaskClub Upgrades Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Strong-Buy

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $147.55 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $3,262,299.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,382,051.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,347,000 after purchasing an additional 150,705 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $10,072,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

