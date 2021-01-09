BidaskClub Upgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Hold

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

DLTH opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $345.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 343.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Duluth by 256.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the third quarter worth $312,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

