BidaskClub Upgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XRAY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.47.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

