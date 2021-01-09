BidaskClub Upgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to “Buy”

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XEC. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.61.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $54.68.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.