BidaskClub Lowers Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Insiders sold a total of 198,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

