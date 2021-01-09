BidaskClub Lowers UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a top pick rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of UFP Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

