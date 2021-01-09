BidaskClub Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,057.27.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $29.39 on Wednesday, hitting $1,188.92. 1,378,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,176. Shopify has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,949.02, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,099.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,020.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 11,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

