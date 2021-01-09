BidaskClub Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,057.27.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $29.39 on Wednesday, hitting $1,188.92. 1,378,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,176. Shopify has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,949.02, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,099.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,020.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 11,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
