BidaskClub Lowers NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after buying an additional 471,098 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,131,000 after buying an additional 412,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after acquiring an additional 225,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

