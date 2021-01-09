BidaskClub Downgrades Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Hold

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $200.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.01. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

