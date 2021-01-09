BidaskClub Downgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.