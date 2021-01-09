BidaskClub Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Sell

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLDT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PHI opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.20 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

