BidaskClub Downgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Sell

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

ORCL opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

