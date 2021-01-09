BidaskClub Downgrades Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.65.

MBIO stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $271.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

