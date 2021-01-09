BidaskClub Downgrades Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Sell

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $31.85 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after buying an additional 197,298 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Main Street Capital by 83.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,331,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

