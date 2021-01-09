BidaskClub Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Sell

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPP. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,219. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 95.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 119,597 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

