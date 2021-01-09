BidaskClub Downgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Buy

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $70,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,191. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

