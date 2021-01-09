BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BGSF. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BGSF opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. BG Staffing has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 million, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BG Staffing will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BG Staffing news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.