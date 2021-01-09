Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.71.

BYND stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after purchasing an additional 282,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 187,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

