BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (HGU.TO) (TSE:HGU) Trading Down 8.1%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (HGU.TO) (TSE:HGU) dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$21.82 and last traded at C$22.60. Approximately 1,027,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 643,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.74.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (HGU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (HGU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.