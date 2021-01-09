Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.58.

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

