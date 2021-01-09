Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Reaches $514,133.41

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $514,133.41 and approximately $93,192.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $5.60. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 156.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 251,410,280 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

