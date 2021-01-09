Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after purchasing an additional 298,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

