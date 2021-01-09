Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

BAMXF stock remained flat at $$86.50 during trading on Friday. 485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $92.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

