Bata Price Up 356.8% This Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 174.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Bata has a market cap of $76,289.96 and approximately $52.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 356.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00419369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.