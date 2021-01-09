Base Protocol (BASE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $465,460.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002646 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $465,460.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00104381 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.00558365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00215970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 7,861,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,426,710 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

