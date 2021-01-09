Barrington Research Weighs in on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.96, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $70,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

