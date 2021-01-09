Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker Sells 312 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker sold 312 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $21,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $70.21 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $536.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.