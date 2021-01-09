Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker Sells 312 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker sold 312 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $21,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $70.21 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $536.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

