Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.32. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 861 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

