Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $35.61.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after buying an additional 300,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after buying an additional 821,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after buying an additional 194,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

