Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Sells $17,972.40 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director John C. Murdock sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $17,972.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,429 shares in the company, valued at $17,587,341.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BAND opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.51 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. JMP Securities increased their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 14,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

