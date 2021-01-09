Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 273,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 181,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $985.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 484.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 34.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 242.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 182,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

