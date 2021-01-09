Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

