Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

BCSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.8% in the third quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 750,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 11,822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,993,000 after buying an additional 3,126,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 164,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $798.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

