B. Riley Weighs in on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.57 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 39,961 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $158,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,568. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

