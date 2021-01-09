B. Riley Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$4.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.36. Champion Iron Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$5.13.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

