B. Riley Raises Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $6.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHPRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPRF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Champion Iron has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.26.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

