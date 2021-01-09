B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE CNO opened at $22.70 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $790,034.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

