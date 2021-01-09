B. Riley Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $30.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCX. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.47.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -346.07 and a beta of 2.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $31.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

