Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of AVNT opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.93 million. Analysts predict that Avient will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

