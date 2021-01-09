Avidian Gold Corp. (AVG.V) (CVE:AVG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Avidian Gold Corp. (AVG.V) (CVE:AVG)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 200,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 76,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.09.

Avidian Gold Corp. (AVG.V) Company Profile (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada; and the Fish Creek gold property situated in Alaska, the United States.

