Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

