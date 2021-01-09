Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.44

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 17473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

