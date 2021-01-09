AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AusNet Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

SAUNF stock remained flat at $$1.43 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49. AusNet Services has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.