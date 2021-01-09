Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

ACB opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

