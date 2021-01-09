AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Shares Up 1.1%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF)

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

