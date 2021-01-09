Audius Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $22.22 million and $1.97 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00441404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00220726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

