Auctus Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Auctus has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $6,818.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00042930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.38 or 0.03624708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00289747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,476,760 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

